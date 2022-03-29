BTS: Jungkook Gives ARMYs Update In 1st Post Since Testing Covid-19 Positive; Says It's No Big Deal

BTS member Jungkook has shared a health update after he tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jeon Jungkook shared his first post since his Covid-19 diagnosis in which he assured fans that he was okay. The singer shared the message in the form of an audio message. As translated by the BTS fan account @JJK_Times on Twitter, Jungkook said, “I’m fine. It’s nothing of a big deal."

“He says this with an accent and expression of Busan dialect," the fan account added. Jungkook had travelled to the US as part of BTS’ plans in the country. The group is set to perform at the Grammys 2022, followed by hosting their concert — Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

220329 Jungkook Instagram Story 🐰I’m fine. It’s nothing of a big deal pic.twitter.com/zaveJbS1kK — Jungkook Times✨Stay Alive OUT NOW (@JJK_Times) March 29, 2022

Sharing the news about his diagnosis in a statement on Weverse, Big Hit Music said, “After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)."

“Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the agency added.

Jungkook had travelled to the US before his fellow members. On Monday, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V were spotted at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea to board the flight. Meanwhile, J-Hope is said to join the group after he tests negative for Covid-19.

