BTS: Jungkook Imitates Car Indicator Sound While Wondering What to Do, J-Hope Wants to Meet Him

The seven members of the South Korean band, BTS, who are currently on an official break, made their debut on Instagram last month. The septet - Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM - has been updating the fans about their activities through the social media platform. Earlier on Thursday, Jungkook shared a video where he was seen clicking his tongue as he tried to figure out what to do while sitting in a car.

The golden maknae of the Grammy-nominated band recorded the video in a black and white filter, and was seen dressed in a jacket. Sharing the video on Instagram, the 24-year-old singer added in the caption, “What to do?" The five-second video has been viewed by millions of users since it was shared on Instagram a few hours ago.

Commenting on Jungkook’s Instagram post, fellow BTS member and rapper J-Hope wrote, “When will I see you?"

Fans of the BTS member are already complimenting the singer for the latest Instagram update which is giving them perfect boyfriend vibes. One of the fans of the band tweeted, “look how boyfriend Jeon Jungkook is." Another fan said on Twitter, “Nah y’all don’t understand I’m obsessed with him. That eyebrow raise is so cool!"

look how boyfriend jeon jungkook is pic.twitter.com/4XXaIWnHWK— ً (@archiveforJK) January 6, 2022

One of the fans also pointed out how Jungkook has a versatile social media presence, as the tweet read, “I love his IG posts, one day he will be cute and funny the other day he’s just sexy."

I love his IG posts, one day he be cute & funny the other day he's just sexy asf pic.twitter.com/4mTN82Qm9p— Bam's mommy♡ (@jeonjtiddiez) January 6, 2022

a weverse moment from jimin, instagram story from taetae, and ig post from jeon jungkook! maknae line came home today pic.twitter.com/3rh0s6xx3r— ًac ⁷ ♡ (rest) (@vminggukx) January 6, 2022

Fans also noticed he sounded like the car indicator while making the sound.

jungkook imitating the car left/right turn indicator sound pic.twitter.com/ueDsdD3gZA— Sam (@koookkiemonster) January 6, 2022

lolol i just realised the sound of jungkook clicking his tongue sounds like the indicator in a car pic.twitter.com/IxdullkyD7— 피아⁷ ♥︎ 정국 (@jtj0T7) January 6, 2022

Some fans also speculated that Jungkook made the video since he will soon be releasing an official soundtrack. The fan tweeted, “You hear that sound??! That means Jungkook OST is coming soon! *Wiggles wiggles.”

You hear that sound??! That means Jungkook OST is coming soon! *Wiggles wiggles— Flower Flower Flower~ ☔️ (@creamkute63) January 6, 2022

It was revealed on Wednesday that BTS’ Suga will be the producer and Jungkook will be the singer for the soundtrack that would feature in webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO. 7FATES: CHAKHO narrates an urban fantasy story set in the near future and is inspired by the ‘Chakhogapsa’ tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.