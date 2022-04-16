BTS: Jungkook in Red Jacket, Towel Around His Neck Sets Thirst Trap for ARMYs at PTD Concert, Fans Go Weak in the Knees

South Korean band, BTS once again enthralled the ARMYs with their performance in Las Vegas on Friday. The septet continued their Permission To Dance On Stage schedule in the American city which will conclude on Saturday. Those who attended Friday’s concert are sharing some of the highlights of the evening. And it seems BTS’ golden maknae, Jeon Jungkook, left many swooning with his looks and charm.

Pictures and videos of the 24-year-old singer, dancer, and songwriter from the concert are being shared by fans and they do seem like a thirst trap. One of the pictures from the concert shows Jungkook dressed in a red jacket with a towel around his neck, as he catches his breath.

Sharing the picture on Twitter one of the fans tweeted, “Jungkook can’t be real.” Replying to the picture one fan commented, “How am I going to handle this.” Another fan responded, “I’m going to faint.”

How am I going to handle this!!! AZBZVVZZBZB pic.twitter.com/tf9721WxSy— koo♡⁷ (@jjk06137) April 16, 2022

I’m gonna faint — A(r)my⁷ (@AmyH9497) April 16, 2022

Considering the excessive charm and beauty of the K-pop idol that has captivated the hearts of fans across the world, some are even calling Jungkook, the Princess Diana of Asia. As one fan commented, “My Princess Diana of Korea.” Diana was a member of the British Royal family and the former wife of Prince Charles.

My princess diana of Korea — (@_Virg0baby_) April 16, 2022

Besides this picture, a video of the singer from the concert has also got fans exhilarated. The video shows the singer walking along with fellow BTS members: Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V. As he walks back the singer, dressed in all black, grabs a white towel, wiping off all the sweat. And it is this video that has left ARMYs feeling weak in the knees.

As one fan commented, “Jeon jungkook stop. Please.” “The look he gave. He knows his power,” another said.

THE LOOK HE GAVE??? HE KNOWS HIS POWER— •ᴗ•Dilasha⁷|| exam arc (@softieforlwt) April 16, 2022

“My man shaped like a Greek god,” wrote another giddy fan.

my man shaped like a greek god https://t.co/8OeWhCaDmB— (@Ioverkm) April 16, 2022

This year, BTS was nominated for the Grammys’ second time in a row in the Best Pop Duo/Group category.

