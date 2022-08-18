BTS' Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Breathless With Photo Folio Time Difference, Says He Felt 'Shy, Awkward' During Shoot

Ever since BTS member Jungkook dropped the teaser of his Special 8 photo folio, ARMYs became impatient to see the pictures. And now, the wait is over. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC officially unveiled Special 8 Photo-Folio of Me, Myself, and Jung Kook ‘Time Difference’ which is all set for its full release on September 01, this year. The day is also special as the Golden Maknae of the group will be turning 25. The series of mesmerising photos of Jungkook has left the army awestruck.

On Wednesday, the first set of pictures from the Special 8-Photo Folio was shared on the official Twitter handle of BTS, the K-pop idol has left the army in awe with the vampire theme. In the photos, Jung Kook looks pale with blood-red tinted lips. He donned a ruffled poet blouse and leather pants. He also added snapshots of him appearing from behind red velvet curtains.

A few hours ago, another set of four pictures was dropped to complete the series. In the photos, Jungkook looks dashing in the black ruffle trench coat with a white vintage blouse. In one of the photos, he looks dapper in a red printed jacket paired with a black shirt.

The caption of the photos read: “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio Release September 01, 2022.”

The Dynamite singer also shared a small behind the scene clip on BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel in which he expressed his feelings about the shoot and how they came with the ideation of the vampire theme.

He can be heard saying in the video that he has never done such kind of thing himself and it is his first time so he feels kind of shy and awkward. “But at the same time, it feels different, and I feel like I could be more focused,” he added.

Earlier this year, BTS announced a small break so that each member can focus on personal projects.

