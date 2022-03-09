BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Screaming With His Lip Piercing Selfies; Gets 1.7 M Likes In 30 Mins

BTS member Jungkook is breaking the internet again! The singer on Wednesday logged into Instagram and shared a couple of selfies to hype the upcoming BTS concert - Permission To Dance On Stage (in) Seoul. The Still With You singer followed the footsteps of his fellow BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V - and shared pictures of himself along with a countdown message.

The Golden Maknae, in the pictures, was seen seated in his car while posing for a couple of selcas (selfies). Jeon Jungkook was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and a boat hat. For the pictures, he removed his black mask and posed for the pictures. His lip-piercing was on full display while he smirked at the camera. Jungkook shared the pictures with the caption, “One day," referring to only one day was left for the concert.

The Flash of BTS, J-Hope took to the comments section and reacted to the picture. “Uploading a selca??" he asked, along with a hands-raised emoji and a clapping emoji. Jungkook replied to him with a laugh. The picture went viral within minutes. The post had over 1.2 million likes within 20 minutes while it surpassed 1.7 million likes within 30 minutes. By the 50th minute, the post had surpassed 2 million likes.

Fans also took to Twitter to react to the picture. Fans couldn’t get enough of his lip piercing.

Jungkook also shared a video on his Instagram Stories zooming in on his face while hyping the concert. “Let’s Gooooo," he captioned the car video.

Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul will be taking place on March 10, 12 and 13. The online live stream of the Seoul concert will be available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through the ‘Live Viewing’ event.

