BTS' Jungkook Makes it to Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook, ARMYs Ask Why Leader RM is Left Out

While BTS member Jungkook features in Beyonce's Yearbook, fellow Virgo RM, the leader of the K-pop group, has been left out.

Singing superstar Beyonce is celebrating the birthdays of fellow celeb Virgos with he new Virgo Season Yearbook. The yearbook on her website has pictures of younger versions of celebs from around the world, including South Korean singer Jeon Jungkook, the main vocalist of the biggest K-pop band BTS. Surprisingly, BTS has another Virgo in the team, leader RM, real name Kim Namjoon, who does not feature in Beyonce’s yearbook. While Jungkook was born on September 1, RM’s birthday is on September 13.

Jungkook features in the yearbook alongside Hollywood A-listers like Adam Sandler, Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively, Kate Hudson, etc. Singer Nick Jonas, Prince Harry, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Idris Elba and Jada Pinkett Smith are among other stars with the common zodiac sign who also feature in the Virgo Season Yearbook.

While the global BTS ARMY, the group’s fandom, is delighted that Jungkook is included, some wondered why RM was left out.

Some fans also went as far as predicting a collab.

Beyonce is a Virgo herself as she celebrates her birthday on September 4. Her website which features the Virgo Season Yearbook, listed the traits of the zodiac sign as hard-working, creative, reliable, patient, and kind. The yearbook celebrates the birthdays of famous celebrities, activists, athletes and more who were born between August 23 and September 22. The yearbook consists of black-and-white baby photos of the celebrities, with this year’s MVP being Kobe Byrant. Beyoncé signs off the yearbook, sharing, “Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!"

first published:August 23, 2021, 17:57 IST