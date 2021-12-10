BTS: Jungkook Plays with Pet Doberman Bam, Shares Mirror Selfie with V on Instagram

The ‘Golden Maknae’ of BTS, Jungkook, seems to have delighted his followers on Instagram with his recent post. The 24-year-old shared a series of pictures where he captured his reflection on a mirror illuminated with rows of bulbs. Jungkook was seen in an all-black attire with a white face mask as he posed for the picture. The singer was seen taking a selfie.

In the following pictures, was also joined by fellow BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. The 25-year-old BTS vocalist was seen in a brown suit and white shirt as he stood next to Jungkook. The duo struck a pose in the bright frame with rows of bulbs adding the light on the reflection. Jungkook shared the picture on the media-sharing app which the septet joined earlier this week. Commenting on the post, J-Hope expressed his curiosity as to where and when the picture was taken. The BTS rapper commented in Korean, “When?"

Jungkook’s latest updates on Instagram have also given the ARMY a sneak peek into his daily life. The singer shared a video on Instagram Stories where his face was partially visible. Expressing his boredom at the time, the singer started singing about his not-so-happening day.

The latest Instagram Stories shared by Jungkook features his pet dog Bam. The singer and songwriter was seen petting his dark brown Doberman.

Meanwhile, Taehyung seems to be enjoying tropical island life as his latest Instagram updates suggest. The singer and actor was seen enjoying a windy drive along the coast in Hawaii. Dressed in a blue printed floral shirt, Taehyung was humming to his song while driving his car. The Instagram Stories also came with a special message from the singer to his fans as he spelled, ‘Army, I love you,’ with each update.

The BTS members recently created their individual official handles on Instagram, and have been updating ARMYs on their life and whereabouts quite regularly.

