BTS: Jungkook Posts Video Update from Quarantine, an Emotional V Says 'Covid Lost to Him'

Jeon Jungkook tested is the last of the seven band BTS members to have contracted Covid. And it couldn’t have happened at a worse time. He had travelled to the US ahead of his band members, in order to prepare for their upcoming Grammy performance. While he had testes negative while leaving South Korea, his test came out positive after he landed in the US. BTS ARMYs are heartbroken that their favourite Golden Maknae is down with the virus, and might not be able to attend the Grammy awards this Sunday.

BTS members are always connected with their fans and know very well that they’d be worried about their well-being. After posting an Instagram story to assure fans “Covid is not a big deal", Jungkook posted a whole video to share an update about his recovery. The 24-year-old appeared in the video, telling fans that he has been trying to stay active during the quarantine in order to not gain weight.

Advertisement

“Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon," he said in Korean. The video shows him dancing against the light of the Mikrokosmos mood lamp that he had designed.

Fellow band member V (Kim Taehyung) commented on Jungkook’s post, saying, “Look at those those those dance moves corona lost to Jungkookie. For me I wasn’t able to move a single bit."

Jungkook’s video update from Covid recovery, and V’s comment on his post has made ARMYs emotional. Twitter has blown up with Taekook fans reacting emotionally to the boys’ social media exchange.

jungkook came to us not once but TWICE in less than 24 hours to assure us he’s okay, i love him so much— 무민⁷ jimin OST ☆ (@kkukstudio) March 30, 2022

: look look look at those dance steps. corona lost to jungkook, and i couldn’t even move pic.twitter.com/IbETnqNoNh— hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) March 29, 2022

nothing is stronger than jungkook and his super antibodies— koo admirer (@dreamjeons) March 29, 2022

The artists who made the song Jungkook is dancing to, also shared his post thanking him and wishing him well. The song ‘Winter Blossom’ and the singer “Dept” are now trending on Melon’s hot search trends after JUNGKOOK’s used said song on his latest Instagram video.

Right after their company Bighit Music announced that Jungkook has tested positive, the singer himself posted a short Instagram story to assure fans he was okay. Fellow member J-Hope had contracted Covid right before Jungkook, and couldn’t travel to the US with the other members. He has now recovered from Covid and assured fans that he will be attending the Grammy awards.

Read: BTS: J-Hope Reassures ARMYs That He is Fine, BIGHIT Confirms His Participation in Grammy Awards

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.