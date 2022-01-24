BTS: Jungkook Pronounces Chipotle as 'Chicotle' in Bangtan Bomb, Food Brand Changes Twitter Name

Grammy-nominated South Korean band BTS is known for their love for food. In a new Bangtan Bomb on YouTube, the septet was seen enjoying a Mexican meal by the American fast food restaurant chain Chipotle. The video shows the seven members, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and V on the sets of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles. Following their performance, the members were famished and got certainly excited to see the food counter.

The two-minute video starts with Jungkook opening a bowl of Chipotle. As the main vocalist took a peek inside his packed lunch from Chipotle, he asked J-Hope, “How do you eat this?" Soon after opening the packed lunch, the 24-year-old singer mixed the contents of the bowl with a sauce. The singer asked a crew member the name of the restaurant from which the food was brought, “What is this, chicotle?" Echoing Jungkook’s question, J-Hope said, “Chipotle?" The rapper said, “I thought they said chocolate at first."

Considering how BTS has the power of influencing social media trends, soon after the video was shared, Chipotle’s official Twitter handle responded. The Mexican cuisine chain retweeted a fan’s post, who shared the clip of Jungkook trying to pronounce the word and wrote, “If Jungkook said it’s Chicotle then it is Chicotle. That’s it."

The chain also seemed to address fans of the band by tweeting next, “gm tannies." Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) fans are often called ‘tannies’, too.

Jungkook later added in the video, “The sour cream is good." To which J-Hope asked, “Fight? Fight what?" He joked about the English words “sour cream" as they sounded like the Korean word for “fight". Jungkook then explained, “It’s that sour sauce that tastes like yoghurt." Jungkook also added, “I want to eat this everyday."

Following this, other members of BTS also joined Jungkook and J-Hope. Suga, Jin, and Jimin were trying to figure out what to eat. RM recalled that he had eaten a similar meal at Chipotle a few years ago. The members made sure they added an ample amount of red chilli sauce in their rice bowls, while Kim Taehyung, scared of the spiciness, decided to order a hamburger.

