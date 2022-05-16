BTS: Jungkook Reveals Mullet Hairstyle Ahead of New Comeback Era, ARMYs Can't Believe Their Eyes

BTS members always surprises fans with new hairstyles and colour each time they have a new album or concerts coming up. But even before their next album could be released, it seems main vocalist Jeon Jungkook has already revealed his surprise for the ARMY. In a teaser for a new Coway ad, the singer can be seen flaunting a mullet, in a longer hairstyle, which is quite a departure from his usual shorted hairtyle.

Jungkook’s new look was revealed in the teaser Coway posted on social media. The video shows all seven members of BTS - Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook - appearing in all-white suits as they gather around a sofa in a aesthetically done up house. While fans couldn’t stop gushing over how good the Bangtan Boys were looking, Jungkook stood out with his new look.

The home appliances company has a long-standing association with BTS, with band members participating in their commercials with interesting concepts each time.

BTS ARMYS, as expected, are hyperventilating on Twitter and Jungkook started trending soon after the teaser was released. “I NEED TIME TO ABSORB THIS OMG JEON JUNGKOOK!!!," said one ARMY, while another tweeted, “Maturity is realising that Jeon jungkook looks damn good in long hair."

I NEED TIME TO ABSORB THIS OMG JEON JUNGKOOK!!! pic.twitter.com/d5Nj1j0FZi— Alea⁷ | 06.10.22💜 (@FiloMULTI) May 16, 2022

Jungkook had tried the mullet once earlier, for a photo shoot for their winter package 2021.

JEON JUNGKOOK IN MULLET YA'LL 😭One for the Two for the past. Present !!! pic.twitter.com/QcndEQlNzC— Bts's Girl⁷ | ia (@Nehaprj_21) May 16, 2022

BTS, meanwhile, created history by winning three awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The K-pop band was nominated in seven categories this year. They did not attend the ceremony in Las Vegas, choosing to stay back in South Korea to prepare for their upcoming album, Proof.

