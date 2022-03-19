BTS: Jungkook Reveals Why He Changed His Iconic Instagram Username, Replies To Flirty ARMYs

BTS singer Jungkook surprised fans by changing his Instagram username. The ARMY was emotional after Jeon Jungkook changed his iconic and what many fans deemed as ‘genius’ username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ earlier this week. While no explanation was given by the singer, it did break ARMYs hearts to see Jungkook bid the username goodbye. So when the Still With You crooner hosted an AMA session, one of the many questions was about his username.

As translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, the fan asked Jungkook: “Tell (us) why you changed your ID?" Jungkook kept his response short by saying, “Cause it was too long." Fair enough! But that wasn’t all he spoke about. JK replied to over 50 messages, a bunch of them were flirty messages as well.

A fan seemed to be teasing Jungkook. “I l- i lov- i like you," the fan said. Jungkook cheekily replied, “Why can’t you say love you!" A fan also dared to use the popular pick-up line “ramen?! Netflix and chill.." As translated by @btstranslation7, Jungkook replied, “I heard now they say ‘do you wanna come over & see my cat…’ hehe." When another fan attempted to ask the same question, Jungkook replied, “Do you wanna stay over for some ramen?"

Another fan said, “Jungkook, do your legs hurt? because you’ve been running through my mind," to which the singer replied, “No wonder… they were a bit sore." A fan message also read, “Oppa, did it hurt when you fell from heaven??" Jungkook cheekily replied, “I guess it hurt a bit (at first) but I’m just fine now." Our weak hearts were not ready for these replies!

Anyway, Jungkook along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V will soon head to the US. BTS is set to perform at the Grammy Awards 2022. The performance will be followed by their four-day concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

