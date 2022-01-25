BTS: Jungkook, Saif Ali Khan and Justin Bieber Have One Thing in Common, Can You Guess?

BTS member Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and American singer Justin Bieber are three starkly different personalities. While Jungkook has shown he is a multi-talented K-pop idol, Saif has shown his acting prowess in a number of films over three decades. Meanwhile, Bieber has time and again proved he’s one of the most influential individual artists today. However, the trio has one thing in common — an eye tattoo.

Jeon Jungkook, Bieber and Saif have a tattoo of an eye inked on their arm. Bieber was the first among three to get an eye inked on his arm. The singer, in 2013, took to Instagram and revealed that he has got his mom Pattie’s eye tattooed near the elbow of his arm. The eye is tattooed above the word ‘believe’. He had shared the picture and wrote, “did this art ., Moms always watching ;)". Besides this, Justin also has over 60 tattoos on his body. These include a small cross close to his eye, ink of a lion on his chest, and a rose on his neck.

On the other hand, the Still With You singer’s eye tattoo surfaced in June 2020. Although it isn’t clear when Jungkook got the ink, ARMYs spotted a massive red-eyed tattoo on his arm when photos of BTS members leaving their virtual BANG BANG CON: THE LIVE concert venue surfaced online. Jungkook went on to treat fans with a good look at it when he joined his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V for a Run BTS episode (Episode 125) in January 2021 followed by the K-pop group’s digital concert, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Jungkook is yet to share the meaning behind the tattoo.

As for Saif, he debuted his eye tattoo in December 2020. The actor and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor were spotted leaving their residence in Mumbai when the cameras noticed the massive tattoo. The eye is confided in a triangle. Saif gave a better look at it when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show a few months later.

Besides tattoos, all three of them also share their love for music. Jungkook has often shown his love for Bieber by sharing covers of his songs. Justin had reciprocated his love by wishing the BTS singer on his birthday in 2019. Meanwhile, Saif has shown his guitar skills on various occasions. He also once joined Parikrama for a rock performance.

