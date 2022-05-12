BTS: Jungkook Says He Wants to Take ARMYs to Amusement Park, Describes His Ideal Hideout With Pool Table, Bar

They might be one of the most formidable musical artists in the world, but at the end of the day, BTS members are just like us. In a recent interview on fan app Weverse, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook revealed everything about his ideal weekend. The 24-year-old’s answers only go on to prove how he is striving to live a simple life.

The singer, songwriter, and dancer revealed his favourite way of spending his weekend time when he is not busy, and many fans found it relatable. Jungkook revealed on Weverse, “I’ve been sleeping a lot lately. I sleep a lot on my days off. That’s pretty much all I do these days. I just want to rest comfortably. I don’t want to do anything when I’m not working.”

The South Korean artist was also asked if he were given a chance to spend a weekend with the ARMYs, what would he do. After taking a considerable time before giving the answer, Jungkook said, “Wow. What should I do with our huge group of ARMYs? Well, I want to go to an amusement park.”

if jungkook could spend a weekend with armys, he said he’d want to go to an amusement park with us he’s so cute pic.twitter.com/VfH7PsBCK1— jungkook⁷ (@adoresjeons) May 10, 2022

The singer also described his ideal hideout and said that it should be located in a city since he prefers that over the countryside. The singer also added he will be in charge of managing the hideout and would like to be paid by his fellow members for all the work he would do. Jungkook also mentioned that his hideout will have a bar, with cool lighting on black marble. The Golden Maknae of the band also said that Suga would make some good cocktails at the bar.

Army’s have been sharing their reaction to Jungkook’s interview. One of the fans commented, “Oh an amusement park with him would be so fun.”

Weverse Weekend Interview With Jungkook pic.twitter.com/hvsXyj1Ow3— lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) May 10, 2022

ARMYs were also in awe of his secret hideout plan.

so inlove with jungkook's taste & artistic mind. i can visualize the hideout he wants here— the whole place, that even has a bar & his own studio, being black while considering the importance of lighting. and i think we're all aware of how jungkook likes to keep his place dark + pic.twitter.com/ECJrJv8ZBS— riri ♥︎ (@L0V3LYGGUK) May 10, 2022

★Jungkook prefers his hideout to be in a city, lightning is the most important.★Jungkook likes the role of managing the hideout (manager), he is confident of doing a good job.★Jungkook said Suga will be perfect for fixing up cocktails, J-Hope & Namjoon to set up equipment.— JJK Media✨ (@JKMediaUpdate) May 10, 2022

Jungkook and his fellow BTS RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V members will be releasing their new album Proof next month.

