Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jungkook Says Not Sure If He's Satisfied With FIFA Performance; Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope Cheer Him On
2-MIN READ

BTS: Jungkook Says Not Sure If He's Satisfied With FIFA Performance; Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope Cheer Him On

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST

Qatar

BTS singer Jungkook performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

BTS member Jungkook hosted a quick live session after his FIFA 2022 opening ceremony performance in Qatar.

BTS singer Jungkook made history with his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The Golden Maknae brought the house down with his performance on his newly released single Dreamers. The singer, dressed in black, received much love during and after the performance from ARMYs and his fellow members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. However, during the post-FIFA 2022 performance live, Jungkook admitted he wasn’t sure if he was satisfied with his performance.

Nevertheless, he added that he was glad he performed the song without a mistake. As translated by Twitter user @eternalsummerjk, Jungkook said, “I can’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m glad that I did it without making any big mistake, and while enjoying it a little bit. That, I think, is a relief. And thanks to you guys, I gained a lot of strength".

The singer also admitted that he wasn’t nervous until he saw a few posts by fans online who were nervous for him. “I got more nervous because of you guys. I mean because of what you guys said. Because I saw the word nervous so many times," he said. “I hope you guys feel proud of me," he added.

Meanwhile, his fellow members took to their respective Instagram handles to cheer him on. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a video of Jungkook performing and cheered for him.

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok felt goosebumps while watching JK perform. He also praised the song Dreamers. Check out his, Suga, Jimin and V’s reactions.

Meanwhile, ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, BTS singer Jungkook visited the Korean National Team’s practice center to meet the players and wish them luck for the tournament. The singer, who dropped his FIFA 2022 song Dreamers earlier in the day, was seen greeting the members and posing with them for a few pictures. He was also gifted a jersey and expressed his joy over the gift.

first published:November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST