BTS: Jungkook Says Not Sure If He's Satisfied With FIFA Performance; Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope Cheer Him On

BTS singer Jungkook made history with his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The Golden Maknae brought the house down with his performance on his newly released single Dreamers. The singer, dressed in black, received much love during and after the performance from ARMYs and his fellow members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. However, during the post-FIFA 2022 performance live, Jungkook admitted he wasn’t sure if he was satisfied with his performance.

Nevertheless, he added that he was glad he performed the song without a mistake. As translated by Twitter user @eternalsummerjk, Jungkook said, “I can’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m glad that I did it without making any big mistake, and while enjoying it a little bit. That, I think, is a relief. And thanks to you guys, I gained a lot of strength".

Jungkook: I can't say I'm satisfied, but I'm glad that I did it without making any big mistake, and while enjoying it though a little bit. That, I think, is a relief. And thanks to you guys, I gained a lot of strengthpic.twitter.com/Rl1VfDtGMz— eternal summer (@eternalsummerjk) November 20, 2022

The singer also admitted that he wasn’t nervous until he saw a few posts by fans online who were nervous for him. “I got more nervous because of you guys. I mean because of what you guys said. Because I saw the word nervous so many times," he said. “I hope you guys feel proud of me," he added.

Meanwhile, his fellow members took to their respective Instagram handles to cheer him on. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a video of Jungkook performing and cheered for him.

BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY 221121NJ: ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 [in the video]NJ: woohoohooNJ: so f*cking cool NJ: wooooNJ: OH YEANJ: C'MON JAYKAY pic.twitter.com/e18pDQqhjh — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2022

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok felt goosebumps while watching JK perform. He also praised the song Dreamers. Check out his, Suga, Jimin and V’s reactions.

BTS JHOPE/HOSEOK INSTAGRAM STORY 221121Hobi: Goosebumps [in the video]Hobi: *humming*Hobi: the song is so good!! pic.twitter.com/26gFs6qEHq — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2022

BTS SUGA/YOONGI INSTAGRAM STORY 221121SG: KEUUUUU… (kind of like whewwww)SG: JAKAAAAAAAA!SG: Stadium experienced-vibes… pic.twitter.com/4poafdYLNv — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2022

BTS WEVERSE POST JIMIN 221121JM: ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ so cool pic.twitter.com/w6YKJdVJJO — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2022

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 221120 pic.twitter.com/QnGgXSg1pc— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, BTS singer Jungkook visited the Korean National Team’s practice center to meet the players and wish them luck for the tournament. The singer, who dropped his FIFA 2022 song Dreamers earlier in the day, was seen greeting the members and posing with them for a few pictures. He was also gifted a jersey and expressed his joy over the gift.

Read all the Latest Movies News here