BTS' Jungkook Sets Friendship Goals, Sends Bestie Yeo Jin-goo Sweet Surprise Ahead of His Birthday

Trust Jungkook to plan a sweet surprise for his best friend Yeo Jin-goo. The BTS singer on Sunday surprised the Hotel Del Luna star with a coffee and food truck on the sets of his upcoming film Ditto. Not only was it a sweet show of support for the actor but Jungkook also arranged for the truck in honour of Yeo Jin-goo’s birthday. Coincidentally, it fell on the same day as Friendship’s Day (according to India).

For the unversed, the K-drama actor will turn a year older on August 13. Ahead of the birthday, Jungkook arranged for a coffee and food truck which featured sweet messages on the coffee cups from Jungkook for Yeo Jin-goo. The truck also featured a banner with pictures of the South Korean actor along with a heartwarming message from the Bangtan Boy.

As translated by Soompi, the message read: “Wishing actor Yeo Jin Goo a happy early birthday, and cheering on the cast and crew of ‘Ditto’! From BTS’s Jungkook.” Another banner that came along with the truck was addressed to the film’s director.

“Director, please take good care of Jin Goo! From Jin Goo’s friend Jungkook,” the message read. A third banner featured the name of Yeo Jin-goo’s character in the film and read, “Kim Yong… he’s already cool.”

Yeo Jin-goo shared the pictures of the sweet surprise on his Instagram account and returned Jungkook’s love with an adorable note for him. “Jungkook, your face and vocal tone and dancing and support have the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed. Thank you, Koooooooook!!!!” he wrote.

Fans were moved by their friendship. “So cute. 97 liner Jingoo Jungkook. Happy filming Jingooyah,” a fan commented on the post. “Jungkook is always the cutest friend. We always need a friend like Jungkook in our life. He is very sweet and affectionate, no need to brag, he is always silently supportive. His affection and his friends are admirable,” added another. A third fan wrote, “Jungkook is so supportive and such a sweet friend.”

They are just so adorable!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here