BTS: Jungkook Sits In Kim Taehyung's Lap At PTD Las Vegas Concert, Taekook Stans Cannot Handle It

For the second night in a row, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook set the stage on fire in Las Vegas courtesy of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. On Saturday night, BTS members returned to the stage to perform their best tracks and give their fans — ARMYs — a night they’ll not forget! While all the members were seen having a ball during the performances, fans were thrilled to see V, aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook, be their goofy selves during the concert.

During the concert, the members — popularly shipped as Taekook — were seen sharing many happy moments together. Fans spotted them come together during the rap portion for Idol, with TaeTae and Jungkook doubling up as a powerful duo. The ARMY also noticed V running up to Jungkook and joining him to sing a small portion of So What.

WE NEED MORE RAPPER TAEKOOK, I MEAN LOOK AT THIS POWER pic.twitter.com/u87PPs6EBW— taekook (@flirtaeguk) April 10, 2022

When the group was singing their hit track Life Goes On, Jungkook was seen sneaking up on Taehyung for the on-stage polaroid picture. V did the same with Jungkook soon after, giving fans a frame-worthy Taekook picture. Taehyung and Jungkookie also broke into a mini-skit during the performance of Permission To Dance.

TAEKOOK POSING TWICE FOR THE POLAROID SCREEN CAM pic.twitter.com/E2ZR2SLOUt— taekook (@taekookfolder) April 10, 2022

taekook and their cute skits pic.twitter.com/BxYL2FnzUn— minnie (@realvkk) April 10, 2022

However, Taekook stans were left screaming when Jungkook, like a baby, sat in Taehyung’s lap post their performances. Videos are going viral showing Jungkook comfortably sitting in TaeTae’s lap while the Winter Bear singer let him get comfortable.

Fans took to Twitter and confessed that they were not prepared for so many Taekook moments. Nevertheless, we are happy to see them having fun with no inhibitions.

JUNGKOOK IS SITTING ON TAEHYUNG'S LAP IM SCREAMINGG pic.twitter.com/QeyKdzTbks— taekook (@flirtaeguk) April 10, 2022

The way jungkook is sitting on taehyung's lap like a baby, #taekook pic.twitter.com/MjFlDPiCGd — Aʀᴍʏsᴛ⁷★ (@GirlArmy0613) April 10, 2022

I will bring this back over and over again coz this is so wholesome to me. The way Jungkook just walking around and then casually sat on taehyung's lap and Taehyung didn't even flinch or blink BRO like he used to that moves of Jungkook #taekook #vkook pic.twitter.com/yucSPCGQuE— does it hurt? (@taegikookwhoree) April 10, 2022

jungkook sitting on tae’s lap i mean can taekook just stop it already im shaking pic.twitter.com/BWfexlyVtl— Simi✨taekookies✨ (@vantaemaybe) April 10, 2022

jungkook resting comfortably on taehyung's lap like his comfort zone pic.twitter.com/GqM1XxoQ6W— TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS will return for two more concerts in Las Vegas on April 15, and 16.

