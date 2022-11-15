BTS: Jungkook Steals Hearts With Pretend Celebratory Goal As He Leaves For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jeon Jungkook, better known as BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook is off to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. The singer was spotted at the international airport in Seoul on Tuesday morning (KST/IST) to board his flight. The media gathered to catch a glimpse of the Still With You hitmaker leaving for the World Cup and Jungkook ensured to steal hearts with his appearance.

In videos going viral, Jungkookie was seen arriving at the airport in his car, sporting an oversized jacket with a pair of comfy pants. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers and a mask. Upon arrival, the singer treated the cameras and fans by pretending to kick a ball and celebrating a goal. It was adorable to see Jungkook excited about the opening ceremony.

Watch the video here:

jungkook!!! look at him omg pic.twitter.com/CxpeX6FKdK— jk vids (slow) (@jjklve_) November 15, 2022

Fans showered him with love and wished him a safe flight.

jungkook's cute footsteps preparing for his tiny football kick pls he's so precious pic.twitter.com/re9mKnSGWY— jk vids (slow) (@jjklve_) November 15, 2022

Every time Jungkook puts his bag down, I’ll be ready for anything!! #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DbLWoemw0K— ∞⁷ ♡‍ (@_RapperJK) November 15, 2022

Have a safe flight and good luck, Jungkook! ✈️⚽️ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xTuVpJ3Ex8— BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 15, 2022

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK ♡ pic.twitter.com/nTNeLq8IwA— ♡ (@97SARCHIVES) November 15, 2022

Jungkook is heading to Qatar for his FIFA schedule. Have a safe flight Jungkook! ⚽️✈️ pic.twitter.com/F7SwPgyu35— 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) November 15, 2022

According to AllKPop, Jungkook will be flying out of Seoul’s Gimpo Airport. He is reportedly headed to Qatar on a private plan. BigHit Music had confirmed the singer’s participation in the 2022 FIFA opening ceremony, slated to take place on November 20, earlier this month. “Jungkook will participate in the Qatar World Cup official soundtrack and the opening ceremony performance," their statement read.

