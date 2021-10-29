BTS’ Jungkook Surprises ARMYs With a Cover of Harry Styles’ Falling, J-Hope Has This to Say

South Korean band BTS member Jungkook recently surprised his fans by dropping his version of Harry Styles’ song Falling. The original song is a part of the English singer’s album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. The song was shared on YouTube on the night of 28th October and within a short time of its release, the song has received more than 7 million views on the video streaming platform and more than 2 million likes.

BTS ARMYs, the official name of their fanbase, quickly took to social media to praise the voice of BTS’ Golden Maknae. They were in all praises of his version of the song and his soothing vocals. Take a look at what fans are saying online:

Why I'm falling, I actually fall. No I'm stupid that when I hear your voice I gone mad why? I'm happy but crying and praying for me. My heartbeat is insane. Save me. Can you hold me for a while. I love you kookie, please take care @BTS_twt #JungkookFalling #KOOKIE ❤❤💜💜😘😘 pic.twitter.com/rF7O1CKftP— mj jungkook i❤you 💜ᗷTS⟭⟬💜 love u army ⟬⟭💜 too. (@listentobts21) October 28, 2021

thank you for another beautiful and heartmelting present babylove. it was unexpected but always welcome and also because it is you jeon jungkook who is the universe shinest star and greatest love ♡#JUNGKOOK #JungkookFalling pic.twitter.com/C2K7w8vQjm— kh9197 (@koohoney9197) October 28, 2021

Not just fans, another BTS member J-Hope was also surprised by the sudden release. He took to the social media platform Weverse and wrote in Korean when did Jungkook manage to record it. His translated post read, “When did you make this (song).. it’s great."

However, there is another interesting thing fans pointed out online and it has to do with a certain anniversary of the South Korean band. The song drops exactly two years after BTS had their last in-person concert. BTS’ last in-person concert was on October 29, 2019, called BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. The band had to cancel their Map of the Soul tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. Their latest online concert took place last Sunday, called the Permission to Dance On Stage.

One user wrote, “oh my god in south korea it’s already 29 which means today marks two years since the last bts concert before covid started, and jungkook decided to post a cover in this date. im crying please look at the lyrics of falling"

oh my god in south korea it’s already 29 which means today marks two years since the last bts concert before covid started, and jungkook decided to post a cover in this date. im crying please look at the lyrics of falling pic.twitter.com/mt6lT8JsF4— Jung Kook🌟 (@hrIykoo) October 28, 2021

Previously, Jungkook has covered songs like Adam Levine’s Lost Stars, Justin Bieber’s Nothing Like Us and 10,000 Hours, Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore and songs of several other international artists.

The South Korean k-pop band consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope.

