BTS: Jungkook Treats ARMYs With Car Selfies After Flirting With Them on Instagram

BTS fans were in for a ride as Jeon Jungkook decided to flirt back with them through a Question/Answer session on Instagram. And after sending the entire fandom into a meltdown, the Golden Maknae of Bangtan has treated ARMYs with a couple of car selcas (selfies). On Saturday, the Still With You singer took to Instagram to continue his car selca series and wrote in Korean that he is done with work.

He was wearing a casual t-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket. In the first photo, he pouted and in the second one, he gave a clear view of his lip piercing. Take a look at his post:

A couple of days ago, he changed his username on Instagram from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’. Explaining why he did so on his AMA session on Instagram, he said that it was too long. In the same session, he flirted back to several ARMYs which sent the entire fandom into a meltdown. For instance, when one fan asked, “Why are you so perfect," he replied in Korean, “You are too, haha." When another fan said, “Look in the mirror, it’ll be the most fun/interesting thing in the world”, he answered, “Looking at you is more fun/interesting."

He teased another fan by saying, “Why can’t you say love you!" when they said, “I l- i lov- i like you."

Jungkook also asked some of the fans to come over for ramen. In Korean culture, when someone asks anyone to come over for ramen, they mean it as a sign that they are interested in them and would like to spend time with them. When an ARMY used this pick up line on Jungkook and asked him, “ramen?! Netflix and chill..," he replied, “I heard now they say ‘do you wanna come over & see my cat…’ hehe."

Meanwhile, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook held a VLive session last evening where they spoke about Jin, who had surgery, their recently wrapped PTD on Stage Seoul concert and Jungkook’s replies to ARMY. Leader Kim Namjoon assured fans that Jin is doing well. The members placed a BT21 RJ in between them to ensure Jin was with them.

