BTS: 'Vampire Jungkook' Takes Over Internet as Golden Maknae Drops Mysterious Pic, ARMYs 'Hide Their Necks'

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook is up to something really interesting and if you don’t believe us, check social media! Last evening, the youngest member of the globally popular group teased ARMYs with a cryptic post and a mysterious photo of himself. In the blurry picture, Jungkook can be seen sporting red contact lenses, giving off vampire-esque vibes. Sharing it from BTS’ official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK.”

Take a look:

While ARMYs have no idea what the K-pop star is up to, they have taken it on themselves to edit his photos to make him into a vampire! Fans had some hilarious memes and jokes in their store and those are currently taking over social media. Unleashing their creative side, ARMYs reimagined Jungkook as a vampire and we are not complaining.

Check out their edits and reactions:

me hiding my neck so vampire jungkook won’t bite me pic.twitter.com/3e4lP2HB8Y — jungkook.97 (@hrIykoo) August 11, 2022

vampire jungkook when you call him the silver maknaepic.twitter.com/DOFQ4HXfPt — yuki⁷•ɞ• (@joon_lovebot) August 11, 2022

ancient vampire boyfriends vmin coming to collect new vampire fledgling jungkook https://t.co/RjxfI0Ejam — fiore (@fiorhelIa) August 11, 2022

vampire jungkook when person who uses a really strong fabric softener walks in pic.twitter.com/CA8op7uDlg — cade (@vanjhope) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, reports state that BTS will start a new pictorial project, starting with Jungkook as the first member on September 1. The singer participated in the entire process from concepts to outfits and props.

K-media reports @BTS_twt will start a new pictorial project, starting with Jungkook as the first member on September 1. Jungkook participated in the entire process, from concepts, outfits, & props. Various contents (mood teaser, concept film, preview image) will also be released. pic.twitter.com/i1GGA3fKt3 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) August 12, 2022

It is also being reported that the septet will be having their individual themes, ‘Powerful’ being Jungkook’s theme. BTS’ official Instagram handle, too, dropped a couple of photos of Jungkook teasing the project. “Mood ‘Day’ Teaser Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook Special 8 Photo-Folio,” the caption read.

BTs announced their hiatus as a band recently to focus on their solo projects. Following that, Jungkook dropped a single titled “Left and Right’ with singer Charlie Puth. J-Hope released his solo album titled Jack in the Box, and BTS’ vocal line- Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and V collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg for the track Bad Decisions.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here