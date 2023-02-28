Tuesday morning started on a happy note for BTS ARMYs as Jungkook decided to turn on Weverse live suddenly. The youngest member of the Bangtan Boys, who often comes live these days to interact with their fans, the ARMYs, started a live session on Weverse at around 10am IST, which is afternoon in South Korea. He said he had no particular reason to come live, was getting a little bored before leaving for work later in the day.

“What do I do… I have to go to work soon.. around.. what time is it? I think I should wash up around 2? I just turned (the live) on without a reason. I just woke up," he said.

He also spoke about his pet Dobermann Bam’s health, saying that he is at the training center. He also said that he has to visit the doctor often as he is not keeping well. “Bam is at a training center. A new training center.. it was so great there, the environment was so good… Bam doesn’t feel too well lately so he’s been going to the hospital," Jungkook said.

Fans are surely not complaining about the sweet interruption at the start of a weekday. Jungkook has had some free time on hand of late and has had some long live sessions where he interacted with the ARMY and sang for them as well. Soon after he turned on his live today, fans requested him for a morning karaoke session. The singer soon obliged, singing the song ‘To Find You’ by Sing Street.

Watch:

He also shared what he ate in the morning. “Ordered pork belly in the morning and enjoyed it with some rice," he said, but added that he feels like his stomach’s gotten smaller because he wasn’t able to eat as much.

While fans were preparing for a long music session from Jungkook, he was interrupted by someone at the door and had to end it abruptly. By then, he was already trending on Twitter.

A day before, BTS fans had started trending ‘Protect Our Jungkook’ on Twitter, after a sasaeng (the Korean term for stalkers) claimed that she has private information about the K-pop star. A video shared by the sasaeng features Jungkook. The sasaeng shared posts on Instagram, claiming to know who Jungkook is dating.

Read all the Latest Movies News here