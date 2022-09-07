BTS: Jungkook Wins Audacy's Artist Of The Summer Title, Says 'So Happy to Hear, Love You ARMY'

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is impressing fans, one day at a time. After leaving us awe-struck with his dashing Vampire look, Jungkook is here with another piece of good news. Any guesses? Well, BTS’ youngest member has been given the Artist of the Summer title by Audacy, a music application.

Sharing the news with his Instagram family, Jungkook expressed love for the BTS fandom, the ARMY. “So happy to hear about the Artist of the Summer Audacy, love you ARMY,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Audacy, in a tweet, announced the news like this, “Drum roll please… Your AudacyAOTS WINNER is… BTS’ Jungkook.” Further, in the tweet, Audacy revealed that on September 10, their Twitter account will be dedicated to Jungkook. “Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won’t want to miss any of the fun… Get ready with Audacy’s BTS Radio,” they tweeted.

Drum roll please… Your #AudacyAOTS WINNER is… @BTS_twt's #Jungkook!!! Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won't want to miss any of the fun! Get ready with Audacy's BTS Radio: https://t.co/GHsLoQtg9p pic.twitter.com/HjMRMh4oJX — Audacy (@Audacy) September 6, 2022

ARMY cannot keep calm as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes for the artist. A user said, “Congratulations Jungkook and great job to everyone who voted… the artist of the summer, Jeon Jungkook everybody.”

Congratulations Jungkook and great job to everyone who voted the artist of the summer jeon Jungkook everybody!☀ pic.twitter.com/YqGcY7eroy — JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM✨REST (@JJK_VotingTeam) September 6, 2022

Fans cannot wait for September 10, and their excitement is pretty visible in their reactions. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Yay! Jungkook Artist of the Summer, 2022! Congratulations JK…Can’t wait for September 10.”

Yay! JUNGKOOK ARTIST OF THE SUMMER 2022! Congratulations JK! Can’t wait for Sep 10. pic.twitter.com/iHpFvkNstr — Karen O'Sullivan (@KarenOSullivan6) September 7, 2022

People shared cute GIFs and pictures to celebrate Jungkook’s win. Have a look:

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

ARTIST OF THE SUMMER JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/FwWPDcDx9E — ❦ ⁷ koo day ♡ SEXY NUKIM STREAM YTC ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ❀ (@jolll_36) September 7, 2022

A day ago, Jungkook left the ARMY stunned as he revealed what went behind the scenes of his photo-folio shoot called Time Difference. The ‘Me, Myself, and Jung Kook’ photo-folio showcased the member of the K-pop band in a new avatar. Jungkook ditched his cute baggy clothes, donning the look of an alluring vampire. In the video, which was released on Bangtantv, Jungkook explained why he chose the vampire concept.

Meanwhile, this year in June, Jungkook collaborated with singer Charlie Puth in the song Left and Right. The song was a hit among fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here