BTS: Jungkook’s Dance Teacher Treats Fans To Unseen Video on Golden Maknae's Birthday

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is topping the list of trends and for all the good reasons – it’s his birthday today. The social media is flooded with sweet and adorable wishes from his bandmates, and fans, who like to call themselves ARMY. In the middle of this, a sweet birthday wish has come in from his dance teacher, Taesung as well. Taesung shared a dance video which features him rehearsing some moves with Jungkook. The duo is dressed in an oversized black T-shirt as comfy joggers. “Happy Birthday JungKook,” Taesung wrote along with a party popper emoji.

A look at the video will tell you why Jungkook is known as a “Jack of all trades.” Apart from being an exceptional vocalist and songwriter, he is known for his top-notch fashion game. And his dancing skill is just another feather in his hat. In the video, shared by his dance teacher, the singer-songwriter smoothly juggles his steps to keep up with Taesung.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Շꪖꫀડꪊꪀᧁ | 태성 | 힉스 (@__taesung)

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yK_suG8xC8c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fans have flooded the comment section wishing Jungkook a “very happy birthday”, while many lauded his dancing skills. The ARMY couldn’t keep calm as they were gushing over Jungkook and Taesung’s bond. “Wonderful moments with Kookie… thanks for sharing with us. Happy birthday Kookie… we miss you so much,” a comment read. One of the fans shared an unseen video of the student-teacher duo, as they were jamming on an upbeat track. “I love their bond,” he wrote alongside the clip.

i love their bond 🙁 pic.twitter.com/HRSpYdZs9a — googie day ♥︎ (@dreamjeons) September 1, 2022

Jungkook also received birthday wishes from his bandmates including Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. And of course, when it comes to the BTS boys, they do know how to make any event a goofy affair. For instance, RM’s birthday wish. The singer shared a snap of Jungkook gorging on what appears to be a chocolate ice cream. Isn’t it cute?

Here’s wishing Jungkook a very happy birthday.

