BTS: Jungkook's Dreamers Becomes First FIFA World Cup Song to Debut at No 1 Spot On Billboard Charts

BTS singer Jungkook stole the limelight at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. The event kicked off with a cultural show at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar on November 20. While there was so much to love about the event, it was the BTS singer, who stole the show with his new track 'Dreamers.’ The craze of the track wasn’t restricted to just the opening ceremony. Dreamers has cast its spell on the billboard as well.

Reportedly, within 13 hours of its release on the global music platform iTunes, Jungkook’s Dreamers bagged the top spot in iTunes Top Songs in 102-103 countries in 2 days, and 104 countries in 4 days. Uptil today, Dreamers was ranked number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. In addition, the song has settled comfortably at the top spot on the European (Europe) iTunes Song Chart for six days in a row.

📊| #JungKook "Dreamers" is the FIRST and ONLY #FIFAWorldCup official song that debuts at #1 on the Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart in History! pic.twitter.com/5wqQySAdSO— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) November 28, 2022

The official music video of Dreamers was released two days after the opening ceremony on November 22. The song was a kind of travelogue, which captured the singer exploring and dancing on the streets of Qatar, which is currently the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The dreamy song is part of the official soundtrack of the global football classic. In the video, the BTS singer is seen performing alongside Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Days ago, a clip from Jungkook's Dreamers went viral on social media. Wondering, why? Well, it showcased the singer dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s song Kesariya, from the film Brahmastra. It was a fan edit, of course. An enthusiastic fan had set the visuals from Dreamers to the tune of Kesariya. A scene of Jungkook dancing in a market area in Qatar reminded fans of Ranbir and Alia dancing in the bylanes of Banaras. The fan edit used the dance mix version of Kesariya.

Notably, Dreamers is Jung Kook’s second solo song this year amid BTS’ ongoing hiatus. His previous collaboration, Left and Right, was with singer Charlie Puth.

