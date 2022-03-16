BTS: Jungkook's Last Post Before Changing His Instagram Name Was This Epic Scene From Twenty-Five Twenty-One

BTS singer Jungkook shocked fans by changing his Instagram handle name on Wednesday. The singer had debuted on the platform with the handle @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz. However, on Wednesday, the singer changed his Instagram handle to @jungkook.97. Hours before the Still With You singer changed his social media handle name, he had K-drama fans across the world screaming with excitement by sharing a clip from the ongoing hit K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One on his Instagram Stories.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a drama series starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri. The series, set in the 1990s, revolves around two people who meet at the age of 22 and 18, and fall in love at the age of 25 and 21. The biggest question of the show has been why the two characters — Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Baek Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) did not end up together.

On Tuesday night, Jeon Jungkook took to his Instagram Stories and revealed he is following the show as well. He shared a scene from the ninth episode in which Baek Ye-jin learns Na Hee-do’s mother is his boss and then sits down for a talk with her. In the clip shared by Jungkook, Baek Ye-jin was seen fake scolding Na Hee-do for not talking to her mother properly. The singer shared the hilarious scene with his giggles evidently heard in the background.

Advertisement

220315 Jungkook on IGScene from the drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (available on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/RXKcvHFRwm — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) March 15, 2022

The post caused a frenzy not only among fans but Netflix as well, with many Netflix regional accounts mentioning Jungkook’s post about the show in their tweets.

Jungkook laughing at that Twenty Five Twenty One scene where Heedo’s mom asks her if she’s in a relationship… eh tayo ba JK ano ba talaga 👉👈— Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) March 16, 2022

brb adding jungkook to the twenty five twenty one group chat pic.twitter.com/WVm1G1sDKZ— Golden (@netflixgolden) March 15, 2022

In 2019, Kim Tae-ri had revealed that she is a BTS fan. Speaking with Elle magazine, the Space Sweepers star had said, “I like seeing myself being a fangirl. When I’m watching BTS clips on my smartphone, sometimes my face reflects on the black screen. I realize that without even being aware, I have a really delighted expression on my face. To be honest, it’s my first time ‘fangirling’ since I became an adult and I really like the time where I can just enjoy something.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.