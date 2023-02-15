CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS' Kim Namjoon aka RM Deletes Most of His Instagram Posts, ARMYs Speculate The Reason
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 10:49 IST

Seoul

BTS leader Kim Namjoon deletes around 100 posts from Instagram leaving fans confused and sad.

Ever since BTS members made their individual social media handles, there hasn’t been a single boring day for their fans, ARMYs. The septet keeps sharing their photos and videos on social media besides their work-related announcements. Kim Namjoon aka RM is particularly known for being an avid social media user who shares daily updates, mostly from his museum tours and his outings with his friends. His Instagram handle also seemed like an archive of his life’s special moments.

However, the leader of the band has now deleted most of the posts from his handles leaving the fans confused. Namjoon deleted around 100 posts from his account, leaving only 13 posts.

Namjoon’s Instagram feed

Namjoon also made headlines recently for his solo album Indigo which was released on December 2. A couple of days after the release, he held a private concert for around 200 fans and minors were not allowed. The album has ten tracks, all of which perfectly capture Namjoon’s vibe. The much-awaited album was described as an archive of the final years of the global icon’s twenties.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. Kim Namjoon
  3. Korean Entertainment
  4. RM
first published:February 15, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 10:49 IST
