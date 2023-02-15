Ever since BTS members made their individual social media handles, there hasn’t been a single boring day for their fans, ARMYs. The septet keeps sharing their photos and videos on social media besides their work-related announcements. Kim Namjoon aka RM is particularly known for being an avid social media user who shares daily updates, mostly from his museum tours and his outings with his friends. His Instagram handle also seemed like an archive of his life’s special moments.

However, the leader of the band has now deleted most of the posts from his handles leaving the fans confused. Namjoon deleted around 100 posts from his account, leaving only 13 posts.

why did namjoon delete his previous instagram posts?? i hope he is fine, and happy!! and happy valentines day joonie!! #KimNamjoon #BTSRM #bighitmusic pic.twitter.com/XPH0JAJpTl— M 🏳️‍🌈💫 (@mlovekdramas) February 14, 2023

namjoon archived it namjoon archived it that man knows instagram a lot better than to JUST delete them 😭— nisha⁷ (@goobbam) February 14, 2023

Namjoon, what's going on? Why did you delete some of your pictures on Instagram? I hope you're okay, I'm so sad:( @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/otHOKL95C4— v (@vtaav) February 14, 2023

Namjoon also made headlines recently for his solo album Indigo which was released on December 2. A couple of days after the release, he held a private concert for around 200 fans and minors were not allowed. The album has ten tracks, all of which perfectly capture Namjoon’s vibe. The much-awaited album was described as an archive of the final years of the global icon’s twenties.

