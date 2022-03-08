BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM Sets the Mood Right Ahead of Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert, See Pic

The Bangtan Boys will return on stage once again after their December LA concert for the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL concert which will be taking place on March 10, 12 and 13. The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online as well. This is the first time in almost two years when BTS will be performing in Seoul in front of a live audience.

Ahead of the concert, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM took to his Instagram account to share a photo of an ARMY bomb kept beside a stand that reads ‘PTD on Stage Seoul.’ On the desk, we can also see a glass vase with roses on it. Along with the photo, Namjoon added, “#mood."

ARMYs, the name of BTS’ fanbase, was elated to see the leader excited for the concert.

omg namjoon this is a mood pic.twitter.com/piTkuRWK47— blu (@jimollang) March 8, 2022

namjoon setting the mood for the upcoming concert is so cute of him pic.twitter.com/etrRxHVL5j— chu⁷ (@chuchuverry) March 8, 2022

Following this, the septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook will leave for the US for their Las Vegas concert schedule on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. This concert is going to be a special one for another reason. The Grammy Awards will be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas and the band is expected to be present for the awards as well. This marks their second Grammy nomination. Moreover, there is going to be a ‘Live Play’ area outside the stadium and this is the same venue where the Grammys will take place.

Meanwhile, the online live stream of the Seoul concert will be available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through the ‘Live Viewing’ event. ARMYs are also excited because rapper Suga will be able to go back on stage and perform right after his birthday on March 9.

