BTS: Kim Seokjin Shocked by Rs 8200 Price Tag of Pajamas He Designed, ARMYs Hail 'JinHit'

BTS singer Jin (Kim Seokjin) was shocked to know that the customised pajamas and pillows he launched as part of the K-pop group’s artists-made merchandise came with a big price tag. The singer, on Monday, confessed he was surprised by the cost and all he had asked for was good quality material.

The pajamas and pillow sets were launched earlier this week on Weverse Shop. The pajama sets, now sold out, are priced at $110.55 (Rs 8,233 approx) whereas the pillow set costs $64.10 (Rs 4,777 approx). Kim Seokjin took to Weverse and reacted to the prices.

As translated by BTS fan account @modooborahae on Twitter, the Moon singer said, “Though I did ask to use good material for the pajamas but what kind of price (why is it so high). I was also surprised." ARMY too was surprised by the cost of the products. “Jin’s pajamas are so expensive and there are 6 more members (crying face emojis) should I just sell my left kidney? HAHAHAHAHHA," a fan tweeted.

“Jin’s pajamas are so expensive, even he was surprised," another fan added, referring to his Weverse post. “The pajamas are so expensive I hope they come with Seokjin telling bedtime stories every night," joked a fan.

Jin’s reaction also brought forth more ‘JinHit’ jokes and memes. The term JinHit is used in jest, inspired by Seokjin’s defiance of the band’s management company, formerly called BigHit Entertainment, on occasions. He has often confessed he doesn’t listen to the agency’s instructions.

seokjin also got surprised with the pajamas price. i believe in the power in jinhit 😖— jin folder (@jinniefolders) January 3, 2022

we’ll know the sheer power of jinhit entertainment when the prices for the pjs suddenly go down to $4 in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/QMjHIc8Bdh— jen 방탄 보고싶다 (@loonahope) January 3, 2022

As soon as the pajamas and pillow sets were announced, HYBE released a video in which Jin’s fellow BTS members Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) Jimin (Park Jimin) and V (Kim Taehyung) tried on the nightwear and posed for the camera.

HYBE Merch had announced a schedule and revealed that each member would be releasing self-made merchandise through the month of January. On Tuesday, BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) would be displaying his customised product, which will be live for sale on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga also made the headlines for their recovery from Covid-19. The members were tested positive last month. While RM and Suga displayed no symptoms, Jin had mild fever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.