BTS: Kim Taehyung Shares Throwback Video From His Subway Ride, and Adorable Moments With Dog Yeontan

Born Kim Tae-Hyung, V of Korean K-Pop boy band BTS once again thrilled his fans on the Internet by taking a subway ride. V has been spotted at a subway station before too and like last time, he picked a beige jacket and trousers for his outing, glimpses of which he even shared on his Instagram profile on Friday. Of course, riding the subway is not a big surprise but when you see a BTS member taking a ride on the subway station, the excitement is unparalleled. On his Instagram story, V posted a video of himself buying a subway MetroCard at the station. He looks cool in a white tee, beige jacket, olive pants and a matching cap. Sporting a face mask, he can be seen showing off his Metro Card later in the clip.

Fans had shared this video when V took the subway back in 2020.

Earlier in the day, V also shared pictures from his outing on Instagram. He posted a selfie in which he can be seen making a goofy face. Fans loved his photo.

He then shared a picture of a dining plate and drinks from an eatery. He also shared stories with his Pomeranian dog Yeontan.

V, along with other BTS members, has been winning the hearts of fans across the world since 2013 with its outstanding music albums and singles such as Dynamite, Boy With Luv to Spring Day and MIC Drop. K-Pop band BTS comprises seven Bangtan Boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band released its debut album - 2 Cool 4 Skool - in 2013. Since then, it has won several awards and swept Billboard charts numerous times.

Coming back to V, the BTS member turned 26 last December. He often gives his fans a sneak-peek into his lifestyle on Instagram. Like last week, he posted this video of himself and wrote: ‘A tiring day no matter how much I sleep.’

Last month, BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19.

