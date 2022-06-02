BTS: Kim Taehyung Arrives at Broker Premiere Amid Deafening Screams, Sports Whopping USD 2810 Jacket; Watch

It comes as no surprise that the crowd and even the media went gaga when BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung arrived at the premiere of Broker. The singer made his way to the VIP premiere of the Korean film to show his support to his close friend Kang Dong-won. Videos and pictures surfaced online, showing Taehyung was greeted with unstoppable flashes and screams.

As revealed by Twitter user @95zie, Taehyung looked breathtaking in a Saint Laurent double-breasted cropped jacket. The Christmas Tree singer’s jacket is retailed at US$2,810 (Approx Rs 2.18 lakhs) on the website. Taehyung paired the jacket with a black shirt that was knotted in the front. He completed his look with a pair of black pants and formal shoes.

Watch the video of Kim Taehyung posing for the media at the Broker VIP premiere here:

Broker stars Song Kang-ho, Kang Dong Won, and IU, among others. The film was premiered at Cannes 2022 and received much praise. The film also took home the big prizes. While Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor, making him the first Korean actor to win an acting prize at the prestigious festival.

Taehyung had returned from the US a day before his other BTS members. It was reported that the singer returned early for the premiere (what a friend!). The members were in the US to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. The members were invited to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

At what was reportedly one of the most-watched White House briefings, the members spoke about the anti-Asian crimes. “Hi we’re BTS and it is a great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of Anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” RM said, before handing over the podium to the eldest member Kim Seokjin. “Today is the last day of the AANHPI heritage month. We joined the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate,” the singer added.

“We were devastated about the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and to support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,” Jimin said. J-Hope thanked ARMYs in his speech and said that their fans all over the world have different nationalities ad cultures and they are always grateful. Jungkook confessed they are still surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world. “We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” the Golden Maknae said.

Rapper Suga contained that it is not wrong to be different and equality begins when we open up and embrace all our differences. V said “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.” The closing statement was made by RM who thanked President Joe Biden and the White House for inviting them and giving them this opportunity to speak about this important issue and remind themselves of what artists can do.

