BTS: Kim Taehyung Asks ARMYs to Be Safe, Urges Not To Push Others During Group's Busan Concert

The wait is over as BTS’ free concert will be streaming live today, October 15. In June this year, the group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. They announced that they would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. The concert will be live on Weverse and other platforms on October 15. However, before taking the stage, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V took to Weverse to pen a note for ARMYs, asking them to be safe as there are no seats in the standing area.

The concert will take place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. He wrote in Korean, “I’m worried since there are no seats in the standing area. It’s good to see us up close, but it’s better for ARMY in the standing area to see us safely. Don’t push the people in the back. Don’t push and protect them.”

He penned this note and attached two photos of Jimin and J-Hope’s faces painted on huge trucks.

Take a look at his post:

BTS will hold the BTS ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. The group has been appointed as the ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030. The free concert will take place in Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the same at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. It will also stream on Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now.

How to Watch it in India?

Indian ARMYs can watch the telecast on the app, Weverse for free. It will start at 6 pm KST which means the concert will be Live for the Indian audiences at 2:30 pm IST on October 15.

