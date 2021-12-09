BTS: Kim Taehyung Asks 'Is This a Marriage App' as ARMYs Propose to J-Hope on Weverse

Considering they have been working together for over eight years now, the seven members of boyband BTS share a close friendship. And it seems they are also ready to be each other’s wingmen when it comes to dating. Most recently, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung displayed his wingman skills during his interactions with fans on the Weverse app. The singer brought a whole new element to the application which has been designed for fan-artist interactions.

V was seen assuring fans of fellow BTS member J-Hope that he will send across their message of love and even marriage proposals to the rapper. According to a tweet, the translation of V’s recent interaction with a fan read, “Tell J-Hope I want to marry him." Responding to this request by the fan, V replied, “I’ll screenshot this and deliver it to him. The reply will take about two weeks." Reading this interaction with V, another J-Hope fan said, “Hobi is already married to me." Responding to the fan, V said, “But is this a marriage app?"

V, Weverse 2112091. Tell j-hope I want to marry him I’ll screenshot this and deliver it to him The reply will take about 2 weeks 2. Don’t leave before replying Kkkkkk 3. Hobi is already married to me But is this a marriage app? pic.twitter.com/NBu9wPOBoG — wisha (@doyou__bangtan) December 8, 2021

This is not the first time BTS members have played along with their fans when it comes to their explicit marriage proposals. Earlier in August, BTS members RM and Jin, shipped as NamJin, delivered on their promise of hosting a Vlive session together. The duo held the live session after the promotions of their single Butter’s CD release earlier in August. During the live show, a BTS fan requested the duo to get them married to V. Responding to the request, RM read out the comment out loud during the VLive. The two BTS members also congratulated V and even came up with wedding gifts for the supposed couple.

The hilarious interaction on VLive was translated by a fellow BTS fan on Twitter, “Tell Taehyung to marry me." Responding to this, RM said, “Is Taehyung getting married today?"

️ tell Taehyung to marry me! is Taehyung getting married today? congratulations *discussing* we should send him a fridge— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 19, 2021

Three of the BTS members - Jin, Jimin, Jungkook - recently returned to South Korea after their PTD on Stage concerts in Los Angeles. The rest are said to be travelling back now, after extending their stay in the US. BTS leader RM has been updating fans on his newly created official Instagram handle on all the museums he visited during this trip.

