BTS: Kim Taehyung Calls Our Blues 'Drama Of My Life' After Jimin Sings OST, Makes Sweet Request To Makers

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is a fan of Our Blues! The Christmas Tree singer took to Instagram and revealed that the K-drama, which features a song sung by his fellow BTS member Jimin, has won him over. In the picture he shared on his Instagram Stories, Taehyung shared a still of Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-ah from the latest Our Blues episode.

In the scene, the actors’ respective characters — Lee Dong-seok and Min Seon-ah — were seen having an emotional moment. Sharing the still, Taehyung wrote, “The drama of my life" along with a smiling face with tear emoji. He followed it with another still from the series, featuring Kim Woo-bin, and requested the makers to release the new episode as soon as possible.

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY(IES) 220511TH: The drama of my life [Our Blues]TH: Please release the next episode as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/HSbTZHUqYc — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 11, 2022

For the unversed, Our Blues is a slice-of-life drama that will revolve around the residents of Jeju Island. The K-drama stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin, Han Ji-min, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun and Uhm Jung-hwa, among others. The series is receiving much love from fans, with ARMYs showering the show with extra love for Jimin has recorded his first K-drama OST titled With You with his friend, singer Ha Sung Woon.

The duet is sung predominantly in English, with one portion of it in Korean, the song is about heartbreak and longing. The song is perfectly in sync with the theme of Lee Dong-Seok and Min Seon-a’s story. Jimin and Ha Sung Woon beautifully complement each other’s soothing vocals, taking the song a notch higher. The song has refrained from using high background music to keep the singers’ voices in focus.

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently busy with the upcoming release of their comeback album Proof. The album, an anthology, features some of the two-time Grammy-nominated group’s biggest hits as a group, solos and subunits. The three-part tracklist announcement also revealed that BTS will be dropping demo versions of their songs along with three new tracks — Yet to Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

