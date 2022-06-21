BTS: Kim Taehyung Casually Roasts ARMYs, Shares the Video That Made Him Cry

It is no secret that the BTS members love their fanbase, ARMYs, and never shy away from expressing that feeling. However, the boys also don’t back off from teasing their fans once in a while. While Jungkook always has adorable or flirty responses to ARMYs, Kim Taehyung aka V straight-up roasts fans. During a recent interaction session on Weverse, a fan asked the Christmas Tree singer who is funnier among the Bangtan Boys and ARMYs, to which V replied, “ARMYs are not funny.”

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220621 ARMY: tyungah is army funniet or BTS funnier? ㅎㅅㅎ TH: ARMYs are not funny ☺️ pic.twitter.com/5Ey9co6LTm — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 20, 2022

ARMYs were quick to react to his statement and also shared jokes and memes to express correctly how they felt. Some even shared videos of Tae laughing at ARMYs’ messages.

The same person who was shedding tears for us a while ago Now roasting us Only Kim Taehyung can do this to Army pic.twitter.com/j5N4nlWZkG — Teddy Bear (@happy_libragirl) June 20, 2022

Tae also told fans that he is on YouTube mostly nowadays. When another fan asked which video he is watching, he shared the link of BTS ‘For Youth’ Fan Song Reaction and revealed that he wiped some tears watching the video.

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220621 ARMY: which video? I also want to watch TH: https://t.co/mTsQaC7WNv

TH: I wiped some tears on watching (this) pic.twitter.com/ECfjfAkKO7 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, V was recently seen spending time with one of his closest friends, actor Choi Woo-shik. The singer took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that the duo, who are a part of the Wooga Squad with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy, stepped out for a few activities.

Their outing comes a few months after Taehyung sang the song Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s Our Beloved Summer and a few days before the duo along with the other members of the Wooga Squad for the ‘In The Soop’ spinoff.

