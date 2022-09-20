BTS: Kim Taehyung Confesses Being Hurt By People Who Treated Him As Asset And Not Friend

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung’s highly-anticipated Vogue Korea interview is finally out! The singer, who has been teasing fans with stunning pictures from the cover shoot, got candid about numerous subjects. One of which was about his past relationship wherein he felt being used.

The singer, in the interview, spoke about bonding with fellow artists, directors and more when he confessed to getting hurt by people who treated him as merely a ‘valuable asset.’ He added that this led him to be ‘reserved’ in the past.

“I cherish human connection. I am a people person and I truly enjoy working with everyone I cross professional paths with, including artists, directors, writers, and journalists like you. In the past, I used to be more reserved because I had been hurt by people who treated me simply as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend. But I still like people. It is thanks to the wonderful people in my life that I am who I am now,” he told the publication.

Although Taehyung has been dubbed a social butterfly, owing to his ability to connect and bond with many people in the Korean entertainment industry, the singer has a close group of friends. This includes his fellow BTS members and the Wooga Squad, comprising Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The group had recently appeared in the spinoff of In The Soop, titled In The Soop: Friendcation.

Meanwhile, in the interview, TaeTae also spoke about handling unimaginable and unforeseen situations with calm. The Winter Bear singer said that while he might appear calm, he doesn’t feel calm all the time. He confessed he pretends to be calm. “I try to think clearly and hard in those moments so that I can act with the confidence that the decisions I make are the best for the situation even if they may not be ideal. There is a feeling of responsibility in whatever I do, but I don’t regret what I’ve done,” he said.

The singer added that he wants to be a good person to people who love him. This includes the fandom, his fellow BTS members, his family, and friends outside the band.

