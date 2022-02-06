BTS' Kim Taehyung Confuses ARMYs With New Trumpet Video, J-Hope Asks 'It's Acting Right?'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has the fandom aka ARMY confused with his latest Instagram post. The singer on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seemingly seen playing the trumpet. Taehyung put a supposed performance for his collection of Sesame Street plushies.

In the video, he stood by his couch, with his stuffed toys neatly arranged and supposedly playing the trumpet. He shared the video with a rather interesting caption. As translated by the BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, Taehyung’s caption read, “currently acting Chet Vaker performance (I should change it to a saxophone~)." V personalised the name of the artist from Chet Baker to Chet Vaker.

The video and the caption left everyone, including J-Hope, confused. The BTS rapper took the comments section and asked what every BTS fan wanted to ask. “Right, it’s acting, right? I got surprised," Hobi replied. However, Taehyung clarified, “It’s real though."

Several fans also were seemingly confused. Many thought that he was pretending as well. “The way I thought Taehyung was playing the trumpet for real," a fan tweeted. “Tannie walking in on Taehyung pretending to play the trumpet for his sesame street plushies like it’s a normal everyday occurrence," added another.

However, there were others who believed him from the word go and praised him for his skills. “Remember when Taehyung was learning trumpet in the BTS in the soop season 2???? He was trying so hard to learn and he’s working again and again on it!!! And now see how much he improved oh my god I’m so proud of him!!!" a fan tweeted.

Taehyung had first revealed he was taking trumpet classes during an episode of In The Soop BTS Ver season 2. The singer had also given fans a glimpse of his trumpet class during the show.

