BTS: Kim Taehyung Dances His Way Out Of Airport But Gets Mobbed; Says 'Always Get Worried For...'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung returned to Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday after his trip to Paris. The singer, who broke the internet with his ‘naked pics on Instagram’ on Saturday, was seen making his way out of the Incheon International Airport in a happy mood. TaeTae was seen grooving his way out of the airport but was soon surrounded by his security team after a massive crowd of fans and media surrounded him to catch his glimpse.

Videos and pictures of the Winter Bear singer engulfed in a sea of people are now going viral, leading to concern among fans. Several fans urged the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport to give Taehyung the space to make his way to his car.

“This is so uncomfortable to watch and Taehyung experienced it first hand 😭 please respect his space and prioritize safety.. this is too much :(" a fan tweeted.

this is so uncomfortable to watched and taehyung experienced it first hand 😭 please respect his space and prioritize safety.. this is too much 🙁pic.twitter.com/HfCVOsVBhQ— Elysha | KTH1 AND ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) November 20, 2022

“Taehyung landed safely in South Korea and he looks so happy & healthy, but that was the wildest airport crowd I have ever seen. worldwide popularity is a scary thing, artists deserve a space," added another. “Every time Taehyung arrives at the airport I pray for his safety, because the amount of people shoving to get a picture or video of him is crazy. Please give him space," a third fan added.

After Taehyung left the airport, he also took to his Instagram Stories and confessed he is scared for the fans gathered outside the airport due to the crowding. “There’s no ARMYs or reporters who got hurt right? I always get worried while coming back (to Korea) and while departing. While seeing ARMYs makes me happy but seeing you guys fall and get bumped into, makes my heart hurt a lot. From now on, I hope we can see each other again without getting injured or hurt you guys," he said, as translated by BTS fan and Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

The BTS singer spent almost a week in Paris. However, the purpose of his trip remains unclear.

Read all the Latest Movies News here