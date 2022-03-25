BTS: Kim Taehyung Finds Cute Way To Support Park Hyung-sik's New Drama Soundtrack #1

Trust BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung to find cute ways to show his friends his support. The Bangtan Boy was recently seen showing his support to his friend Park Hyung-sik for his upcoming drama Soundtrack #1 on Instagram. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures to announce that the first episode of his romantic drama with Han So-hee has been released.

As translated by BTS singer V’s fan account on Twitter, @thetaeprint, Park Hyung-sik wrote, “Soundtrack #1 on Disney + every Wednesday at 4 PM. See you on Disney +." Taehyung adorably commented, “Yes I will." Park Hyung-sik replied, “yes/ok, please do/go ahead."

[INFO] Taehyung commented under Park Hyungsik’s instagram post about his show “Soundtrack #1” airing on Disney + starting from Wednesday 🗣: Soundtrack #1 on Disney + every wednesday at 4 PM. See yoy on Disney + 🐯: Yes I will pic.twitter.com/wqFMunbl3C — TTP (@thetaeprint) March 24, 2022

Soundtrack #1 is a four-episode series that follows the journey of two best friends falling in love with each other. While Park Hyung-sik plays Han Sun-woo, a photographer, Han So-hee plays the role of Lee Eun-soo, a musician. In the first episode, fans get to see the duo’s friendship and learn that Han Sun-woo is already in love with Lee Eun-soo. As the episodes proceed, fans will see if the duo ends up together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taehyung shares a close bond with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. Together, the artists form the Wooga Squad. Before he turned cheerleader for Soundtrack #1, Taehyung was seen showing his support to Choi Woo-shik’s K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The singer had not only sung an OST for the show, Christmas Tree but was also seen regularly sharing pictures from the show to reveal that he has been following it week on week and was as excited to watch the new episodes as fans. On his birthday, the singer also made his way to the sets of the show and spent time with the cast.

V is now gearing for his upcoming US trip with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is set to perform at the Grammy 2022 and will host a four-day concert in Las Vegas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.