BTS: Kim Taehyung Flirts With The Camera, Gazes At Eiffle Tower In Gorgeous Paris Vlog; Watch

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has dropped a new vlog on his Instagram account, revisiting some of the best moments from his recent trip to Paris. Fans would remember that the Bangtan singer had attended Celine’s 2023 men’s fashion show in Paris. TaeTae was joined by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK member Lisa.

In the Winter Bear style video, shared in an Instagram Reels format, Taehyung takes fans through the special moments of his trip. The video begins with the singer giving a tour of his room followed by a picturesque view outside his stay. Suited in a crisp suit, Taehyung is seen taking a stroll through a canopy of trees in the gorgeous French city. He was also seen playing basketball with a few people in the video.

In one portion of the video, Taehyung was also seen playing with the camera, first posing for it and then heading behind it to share Paris from his point of view. The singer also was seen gazing at the beautiful Eiffel Tower through his ride in another shot. Throughout the video, Taehyung had a contagious smile.

The Christmas Tree singer set the video against the background of Jeanne Moreau’s Je suis vous tous qui m’écoutez.

He also shared a few stunning pictures on his Instagram Stories.

Taehyung had shared a few moments in the past. In the pictures, which he had shared on his Instagram Stories, TaeTae had revealed he spent his time in Paris enjoying a game of basketball, sipping on wine, and trying different looks. Taehyung has been striking poses like a professional model. Goes without saying, the pictures have already gone viral and fans have been fanning over the singer.

Videos also went viral showing Taehyung and Lisa trying their hand at pole dancing during the afterparty of Celine’s 2023 fashion show. In a video featuring TaeTae, the singer was seen giggling as he was trying his hand on the pole. The singer’s smile is contagious in the video. Meanwhile, in another video, Lisa looked gorgeous as she attempted the dance style. The rapper too sported a big smile as she danced around the pole.

