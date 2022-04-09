BTS: Kim Taehyung Gets 'Rejected' by ARMY During PTD Concert, His Reaction is Priceless

The most successful boy band of our times, BTS shares a closely-knit bond with their fan base, popularly known as ARMY. Fans from all over the world leave no stone unturned when it comes to supporting the seven boys from South Korea and often go gaga over them for their talent, their nature, their various good deeds and of course, their charming looks. Whenever ARMYs get a chance of interacting with the band members, be it visiting their concert or online interaction, at least one marriage request pops up. This is why it shocked fans when one of the ARMYs rejected Kim Taehyung aka V during the Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert on Friday.

Well, they did not reject him literally! Out of the several videos shared by fans online, one shows Tae throwing a bouquet of flowers towards a crow of fans, and to his and everyone else’s surprise, someone from the crowd threw back the bouquet at him.

Advertisement

Fans were left wondering why would someone return flowers given to them by V, Taehyung’s stage name. They couldn’t control their laughter at this interaction. V, too, was taken aback and gave a shocked and confused reaction.

Take a look at the video:

The comment section was filled with hilarious takes from confused ARMYs. One of them wrote, “Realisation in tata mic 😢" while another wrote, “They were like " no love you take it" army: no love you deserve more 😂😩❤️."

Another comment read, “the first army to reject taehyung 😭 jk ahahhahha, taee was like: eh? ah okay okay 😭😭😭." “Army be like : go to your olivia," another hilarious comment read.

Meanwhile, the first day of the concert started off on a high note. Leader Kim Namjoon aka RM made the entire crowd scream with excitement when he stated that they came to Las Vegas not for the Grammys but for the ARMYs. Meanwhile, Jimin flaunted his new haircut and despite his injury, Jin’s energy level was soaring. Min Yoongi’s swag once again left the ARMYs in awe. On the other hand, J-Hope and Jimin left no chance of teasing their Golden Maknae Jungkook for his shirt’s button popping open in the last concert.

BTS will be performing in Vegas for four days- April 8, 9 15 and 16.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.