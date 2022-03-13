BTS: Kim Taehyung Gives Jungkook Ring In Front of His Parents; Taekook Stans Lose Their Minds

BTS returned to stage on Saturday evening for Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul Day 2 and gave ARMYs a night they’d remember for a long, long time. The members performed many of their hit songs while the rain only amplified their spirits. But there was one moment that truly left the fandom screaming — V giving a ring to his fellow BTS member Jungkook mid-performance.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to perform their hit 2020 track Life Goes On. As Jin sang his part of the song, Kim Taehyung noticed a ring had fallen down on the floor. The singer picked it up and gave it to Jungkook. The scene caused a frenzy among Taekook stans. Several fans took to Twitter and had a meltdown over the exchange. Many also called the moment a scene out of a K-drama, adding that Taehyung is setting their standards too high.

Advertisement

Taehyung found the ring on the floor then gave it to Jungkook then accidentally dropped it. Their cute reactions when it dropped though pic.twitter.com/VYAbiiJ6DP— taekook (@taekookfolder) March 12, 2022

“Why would I settle for less when Taehyung gave Jungkook a ring in front of his own parents and in front of thousand ARMYs," wrote many fans, pointing out that TaeTae’s parents were in the crowd watching the moment with fans. “Okay now that’s the concert is done let’s properly talk about Taehyung taking off a ring from is finger to give it to Jungkook in front of millions people and their parents.. taekook taekook taekook please explain," another fan tweeted.

A fan also confessed they needed time to process not only the ring offering but also Jungkook giving Taehyung a

piggyback ride during the performance and just the fact that Taekook were having a ball. “Today’s TAEKOOK was something else. Taehyung gave his ring to Jungkook infront of his parents, they sang STAY together. Then they were inseparable during the ride and lastly which blew our mind is the piggy back that Jungkook gave to Taehyung. I need to process all of these," the fan tweeted.

Ok So Taehyung said their parents are here to watch the concert and he just gave a ring to Jungkook Oh my God❣️ #TaeKook#PTD_ON_STAGE #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_day2 pic.twitter.com/zguTiE1GyJ— ⁷ (@Loveurself_1306) March 12, 2022

YALL TELLING ME TAEHYUNG GAVE JUNGKOOK A RING?!? IN FRONT OF THEIR PARENTS? TAEKOOK NATION EVERYONE!! pic.twitter.com/8g2RPFrcDG— avy⁷ (@hurricaneavy) March 12, 2022

taehyung gave jungkook a ring infront of armys and their parents IM NOT OKAY AT ALL (dîes) #taekook pic.twitter.com/tGQc437J7b— Bìzzle⁷ (@Bizzleavenues) March 12, 2022

Why would I lower my standards when Jungkook received a ring from Taehyung right in front of their parents and armys all over the world?#taekook pic.twitter.com/0OUpHmp1Jq— jen. (@kvlovewrites_) March 12, 2022

THE RING FELL BRO IN WHAT KDRAMA TAEKOOK LIVING IN pic.twitter.com/7E6ZE9dIxs— ∞ (@tkchronicIes) March 12, 2022

For me nothing can beat when taehyung and jungkook hold the same confetti in a concert but this shit is dope He found a ring on the floor gave it to jungkook for him to lose it again lmao K drama at its finest #taekook #BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/mJ3wHnngDe— lily_369 (@Mira46862674) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS returns on Sunday for the last day of the Permission To Dance concerts in Seoul. At the time of reporting, the members have completed mic-check and are ready to bring the house down with their performances.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.