BTS: Kim Taehyung Goes Shirtless To Wish Fans On ARMY Day, Fandom Wasn't Prepared For Thirst Trap

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung turned ARMY Day into a thirst trap day and fans aren’t complaining. On Saturday, July 9, BTS’ big fandom celebrated its ninth birthday. While BTS members surprised fans by wishing the fandom via Google Search Easter Eggs, Taehyung took to Weverse and dropped a jaw-dropping selca (selfie).

The Bangtan Boy teased fans by showing that he was posing shirtless in the picture. The Winter Bear singer sported a gold chain while his hair was all messy. Sharing the picture, Taehyung said, “Happy birthday ARMY.”

Fans took to Twitter and confessed they weren’t ready for the thirst trap. “So Taehyung is the type of boyfriend to send you a thirst trap as your birthday gift,” a fan tweeted. “I woke up lately today nd just get a notification from weverse then open nd see taehyung’s thirst trap pic 🙇🏻‍♀️ thank you sm taehyung for giving us this beautiful gift in ARMY’S happy birthday,” added another.

sir- its army day not thirst trap day 😳 — Salome⁷ (@vibezwithsalome) July 9, 2022

kim taehyung really gave us a thirst trap gift pic.twitter.com/rJbkKuTC8y — anne⁷ (@mpeachyungs) July 9, 2022

ONLY KIM TAEHYUNG WOULD POST A THIRST TRAP AS A BIRTHDAY PRESENT FOR US BYE -$:$2$: — 彡 LOVE ⁷ 🍓 (@tokkiberrytae) July 9, 2022

ARMY — an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth — came into being on July 9, 2013, less than a month after BTS made its debut. Last year, appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show, BTS leader RM revealed that the fandom was almost named something else.

“When we think of the fan name, someone brings up the idea, like, ‘What about the bell thing?’ Everybody rings their bells and [we’re] like, ‘Make some noise!’ and the Bells are like ‘ring-a-ling-a-ling.’ But thank God that [it changed], ARMY is so much better,” he said.

Meanwhile, TaeTae is also gearing for the IN THE SOOP: Friendcation. The ‘IN THE SOOP’ spin-off features the Wooga Squad members BTS singer V, Korean actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, and artist Peakboy. The teaser dropped on Friday, revealing that the Wooga Squad’s vacation will involve a fun trip to the beach.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22. The IN THE SOOP series won’t be the first time that the group comes together for the camera. Last year, the Wooga Squad came together to star in the music video of Peakboy’s song Gyopo Hairstyle. The stars had already joined Choi Woo-shik to celebrate his 10 years in the entertainment industry.

