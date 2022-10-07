CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#IndiavsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » BTS: Kim Taehyung Grooves to Ugh with Jungkook and Jimin, Leaves ARMYs Gasping for Air
1-MIN READ

BTS: Kim Taehyung Grooves to Ugh with Jungkook and Jimin, Leaves ARMYs Gasping for Air

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 22:44 IST

Seoul

BTS member Kim Taehyung shared selfies and videos with other members from their practice room in the Hybe building.

BTS member Kim Taehyung shared selfies and videos with other members from their practice room in the Hybe building.

Kim Taehyung created a flutter among BTS ARMYs as she shared pics and videos with members Jimin, Jungkook and J-hope.

It seems some of the BTS members got together in their practice room for rehearsals recently. V aka Kim Taehyung shared videos and selfies on Instagram, featuring Jimin, Jungkook and J-hope. The singer first shared two black and white mirror selfies, that showed him in a tank top and cap, sitting in their large practice room featuring a basketball hoop in one corner.

He then shared a video of him grooving to the BTS rapline’s song UGH! with Jimin and Jungkook. He also added some special filter to the video. All three of them were dressed in black and grooved together as they looked in the mirror for the selfie video. Youngest member Jungkook had his hair up in a ponytail.

V, Jungkook and Jimin grooved to the song UGH for Instagram.

In the next story, V tried out another filter where he zoomed in on his, Jimin’s and J-hope’s faces.

Fans commented on how buff V has been looking lately.

BTS members are gearing up for their concert in Busan later this month. The global sensation, despite being on a break, will be coming together to hold a free concert in Busan at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030. Many fans assumed these pictures and videos were taken during their rehearsals for the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 07, 2022, 22:42 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 22:44 IST