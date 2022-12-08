BTS: Kim Taehyung Is Dreamy Prince Charming In New Pics and We Want To Be His Cinderella

Are we dreaming or is this for real? Kim Taehyung just turn into our poster boy Prince Charming courtesy of his latest photo shoot. On Thursday, BigHit Music released a new set of pictures of Kim Taehyung — better known as BTS singer V as part of his Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V Veautiful Days." In one of the pictures, Taehyung was seen seated on a black horse looking nothing less than royalty.

To top it off, a castle-like mansion was seen in the background. In another picture, fans were treated to a close-up shot of the singer, giving us a better look at his flawless face. BigHit also released a video that gave a glimpse of Taehyung in different suits, riding a cycle, taking a walk in the meadow, and posing for numerous pictures.

It comes as no surprise that we aren’t the only ones who want him to be our Prince Charming. Several fans took to the comments section and fanned over him. “Oh my princeee," a fan commented. Another fan felt he was channelling the Bridgeton vibe. “TAEHYUNG BRIDGERTON ERA?????" the comment read. “He is a man written by women," a third comment read.

I just googled “How can I be that horse”— José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) December 8, 2022

Never seen a human THAT beautiful— koomi (said lovingly) (@randomkookmin) December 8, 2022

Oh my god prince taehyung riding a horse pic.twitter.com/SU10SHXjby— THV (@Taehyungimpact) December 7, 2022

everyone already knows this but taehyung is really how women write men in books.. pic.twitter.com/dYUozvRhhj— sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) December 7, 2022

kim taehyung, the man of everyone’s dreams pic.twitter.com/USbkBKI59Z— veautiful thv (@vanteficient) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Taehyung is rumoured to be joining the spin-off of reality show Youn’s Kitchen. The show’s working title is Seo Jin’s and it is also said that Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik are a part of the show.

