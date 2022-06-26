BTS: Kim Taehyung Is Having A Ball In Paris With Wine, Basketball, Looking Nothing Less Than a Model

Kim Taehyung is living the Paris life and we love every glimpse of it. The BTS member is currently in the world’s fashion capital where he will be attending Celine’s 2023 men’s fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. He is joined by his close friend, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK member Lisa. Taehyung took to his Instagram Stories and shared a number of pictures from his day out in Paris and thankfully, this time he did not delete them.

In the pictures, TaeTae revealed he spent his Saturday in Paris enjoying a game of basketball, sipping on wine and trying different looks. Taehyung has been striking poses like a professional model. Goes without saying, the pictures have already gone viral and fans have been fanning over the singer.

i hope taehyung in paris will become a regular thing no because i’ve never seen someone who fits so well in a city everything is so perfect pic.twitter.com/SouDvDPJ6C — ୨୧ (@blueprodV) June 25, 2022

taehyung in paris has two modes: A MODEL, A CUTIE pic.twitter.com/2zyWtBIdJJ — taekook 📂 (@taekookfolder) June 25, 2022

Kim taehyung is so gorgeous, he’s a FINE man pic.twitter.com/YKNf7nABnt — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 25, 2022

Taehyung, Lisa and Bo-gum jetted off to Paris together earlier this week. While the BTS singer and Record of Youth star will attend the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show, Lisa is the brand ambassador for fashion week. Several pictures of V, Lisa, and Park Bogum from inside the private jet in which they travelled to Paris are going viral on social media and have left fans excited.

The Winter Bear singer’s trip to Paris comes shortly after BTS members announced that they will be focusing on their individual work for a bit but will not be disbanding.

