BTS: Kim Taehyung is Poetry in Motion in Vogue Korea Shoot, Says V is One of His Many Personas

BTS member Kim Taehyung, stage name V, has been expressing his passion for fashion in various ways over the years. The singer has now scored another milestone by nabbing a solo cover on Vogue Korea. It is a departure from the usual for any BTS member, considering the septet has always appeared in magazine shoots as a group. But ever since the band announced a hiatus for the members to pursue their solo projects, many of them seem to have come into their own.

V’s latest magazine shoot is just a natural culmination of his fashionista persona. The 27-year-old has often spoken about his interest in high fashion and is famous all over the world for his enchanting looks in front of the camera.

Vogue Korea shared a video with glimpses of V from the magazine shoot, photos of which have been shared on social media. The video captures the singer in a calm mood, pulling of each high fashion look with elegance.

In the caption, the magazine quoted the singer as saying, “V is just one of myself, and one of many personas that I have.” The magazine called him “An era-defining star, V of BTS. A whole genre called ‘V’, through the eye of Vogue Korea.” Take a look:

Fans have been gushing over the video and photos from the shoot, complimenting V’s ability to model for a magazine spread so well.

kim taehyung for vogue korea will go down in history pic.twitter.com/Y6duubrjXz — taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) September 22, 2022

“An era-defining star, V of BTS. A whole genre called 'V', through the eye of Vogue Korea”— Vogue korea about kim taehyung V VOGUE FILM pic.twitter.com/jIYnNcUfkC — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) September 22, 2022

The singer, in the interview, spoke about bonding with fellow artists, directors and more when he confessed to getting hurt by people who treated him as merely a ‘valuable asset.’ He added that this led him to be ‘reserved’ in the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here