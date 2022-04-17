BTS: Kim Taehyung Kicks Jin For Calling Himself 'Burden' At PTD Concert, Assures Him He's Not; ARMYs Thank Him

Permission to Dance On Stage in Las Vegas came to an end on Saturday night. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their best tracks and surprised the fandom with the announcement of their new album at the concert. While the members had a ball during the concert, Jin had to restrict himself to only vocals during the concert due to his injured hand. Speaking about his injury on the last day of PTD LV, Jin confessed he felt like a burden on the group. The confession did not go down well with his fellow members, especially V.

During his ending speech at the concert, Seokjin confessed he felt like he was burdening his fellow members due to his injury. Referring to J-Hope’s ending ment, in which he praised Jin for participating as much as he could despite his left hand being in a cast, Jin said, “J-Hope said some nice things about me but actually, I was kind of a burden on the team."

“All seven of us, we move as a team and we perform as a team but you know, it shouldn’t have happened but I got hurt," he added. Taehyung, who was seated on the stage at the time, rose from his position and went up to his Hyung to give him a kick for feeling that he was a burden to the team. “You’re not a burden, okay?" TaeTae said. “Okay," Jin replied, with a shy smile.

Taehyung’s reaction left fans emotional. They agreed with Taheyung, assuring Jin that he was not a burden and praised the Winter Bear singer for immediately comforting the Moon singer.

Jin had to undergo surgery after he injured his hand during his daily activities. A statement issued by BigHit Music last month revealed, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18. The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting."

As the concert date came closer, BigHit Music issued another statement informing fans that while Jin will sing at the concert, he has been advised to not move his hand too much. Thus, the singer had to refrain from dancing during the four-day concert.

