BTS: Kim Taehyung Leaves Hearts Skipping A Beat With Latest Shoot, Even J-Hope Can't Resist Reacting

BTS singer V is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Korea and the pictures have dropped some jaws. Giving models a run for their money, Kim Teaehyung was seen sticking several poses in different chic outfits for the cover.

In one of the pictures, Taehyung posed with a gold tiger head from Cartier in his mouth with the camera giving a close look at his flawless face. In another, V casually posed in a pair of black pants with a black jacket, leaning against a pillar. A third picture offered a close-up shot of the same, revealing that TaeTae bent gender norms by sporting a necklace and a pair of dangling earrings. A fourth picture featured Taehyung dressed in a white outfit with a balloon in his hand.

Other pictures also showed the Winter Bear singer posing like a pro. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, Taehyung wrote, “✌️ogue.” The pictures received much love from fans and his fellow BTS member J-Hope. Hobi took to the comments section and dropped fire along with V-signed emojis.

While the pictures have been released, it will not be until September 19 that the whole interview with the singer will be out. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the editorial to drop.

Taehyung has been busy with numerous activities lately. He was recently seen joining his Wooga Squad members, actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik, and artist Peakboy for a spinoff of In The Soop, titled In The Soop: Friendcation.

Taehyung was in the US for a short while, and soon after his return, he was spotted at the Liechtenstein Hall Exhibition, COEX Convention Center in Seoul. He was accompanied by his friend and actor, Park Bogum. Fanclubs have been sharing photos of V at the exhibition. Park Bogum reportedly attended the art exhibition the previous day and was there simply to accompany his friend and show him around.

Meanwhile, dating rumours have been plaguing the Kpop idol. V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating for a few weeks now. Alleged leaked pictures have claimed that they are together while HYBE and YG Entertainment are staying tight-lipped on their dating rumours.

