BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung will be seen in the new variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen. Co-starring Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi, the food show is a spin-off of the popular show Youn’s Kitchen. While the teasers have already revealed that Taehyung is going to be on his feet from the first episode, the Winter Bear singer revealed he put his heart and soul into the series.

Speaking at the press conference held on Thursday, Taehyung said that he worked so hard on the show that he had to get three IV injections after he wrapped the filming. As translated by several fans, Taehyung said with a laugh, “After the filming when I came home, I took 3 IVs (Intravenous Fluid Injection), I really worked so hard! Please look forward to it!"

🎥| GLOBAL SENSATION KIM TAEHYUNG at the SEOJINS PRESS CONFERENCE🐯: After the filming when I came home, I took 3 IVs (Intravenous Fluid Injection), I really worked so hard! Please look forward to it!pic.twitter.com/TkmV3GeM8i — TKG | REST (@TheTKGlobal) February 22, 2023

The singer’s jovial tone during the revelation left everyone wondering if he was joking. Nevertheless, ARMY lauded him for giving the show his best shot. “He is so hardworking and he deserve all good things! We will support hard his effort," a fan tweeted. “He gives his 100 percent in everything. all these efforts Hardwork will surely get rewarded taehyung but plz take care of urself dont overstrain ur body," added another. “Taehyungie you worked hard so well, I’m so proud of you," a third fan tweeted.

With Jinny’s Kitchen, Taehyung reunites with his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. Although they are close friends, Taehyung said at the press conference that he treated them as colleagues during the making of the show.

Jinny’s Kitchen debuts on February 24 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Read all the Latest Movies News here