BTS: Kim Taehyung Reacts As His Bodyguard Pushes Fan Who Tried To Touch Him At Airport, Watch

While the BTS fandom celebrates Jungkook’s birthday, a clip of V aka Kim Taehyung from the Incheon International Airport has caught the ARMY’s attention. On Thursday, Taehyung returned from New York City and he was greeted by a sea of media and fans. Chaos unfolded at the airport with everyone trying to catch a glimpse of the singer. Despite being mobbed, a video showed that Taehyung was concerned about the people around him.

In the video, originally shared by Dispatch, Taehyung was seen making his way out of the airport with his security team protecting him from the crowd. As he headed for the exit door, an excited fan came too close to the singer and his security guard elbowed the person in an attempt to safeguard TaeTae. The Winter Bear singer quickly noticed this and subtly held his security man back.

so it seem’s the security pushed the fans but taehyung gently touched him to stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/JJzFYlvS4u — KTHP (@taeperforms) August 31, 2022

The gesture moved fans. Several fans took to Twitter and praised Taehyung for showing his concern. However, a few also expressed their disappointment towards the fan who invaded his personal space. “Taehyung is so kind-hearted, he doesn’t want anyone getting hurt even though he could be harmed, the lady in the back shouldn’t have touched him though :/,” a fan tweeted. “Oh, Taehyung always be safe. I’d rather have bodyguards who do their job around you bcoz of the recent issue. That woman should not have been able to touch you. You’re just too kind,” added another.

“Taehyung has such a huge heart and sweet soul but this is so dangerous and that girl in the back who thinks she has the right to touch him needs to back up immediately,” a third fan tweeted. Taehyung landed in South Korea at 5 am KST. Despite the wee hours, he was surrounded by cameras and fans. Here’s a glimpse:

oh my god wtf?????? pic.twitter.com/jqJW8yprK1 — lav JK day (@wayjks) August 31, 2022

As soon as he returned home, Taehyung took to Weverse and assured fans that he was okay. “I came back well and healthy without getting hurt. I took a lot of photos to show ARMYs. I will post them soon,” he said. Taehyung also took to Twitter and treated fans to a video of him boxing with Jungkook on the occasion of the BTS members’ birthday.

